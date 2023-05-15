Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,024 in the last 365 days.

Telephone conversation with the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow

TAJIKISTAN, May 15 - On May 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

During the conversation, the entire range of issues of bilateral cooperation, the results of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan, the current regional and global situation were discussed.

Upon the talk, the parties exchanged on the issues of preparation for high-level regional events, including the summits of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which will be held in Dushanbe in September this year.

During the conversation, other topics of interest were also touched upon.

You just read:

Telephone conversation with the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more