Telephone conversation with the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow

TAJIKISTAN, May 15 - On May 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the National Leader of the people of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

During the conversation, the entire range of issues of bilateral cooperation, the results of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan, the current regional and global situation were discussed.

Upon the talk, the parties exchanged on the issues of preparation for high-level regional events, including the summits of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which will be held in Dushanbe in September this year.

During the conversation, other topics of interest were also touched upon.