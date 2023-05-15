Meeting with the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, Senior Secretary for Future Strategy Jang Sung Min

TAJIKISTAN, May 15 - On May 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, Senior Secretary for Future Strategy Jang Sung Min.

During the meeting, the state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon stated that Tajikistan highly values the development of bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea. Expanding relations with Korea is an important direction of our country's foreign policy.

Also, relations between Tajikistan and Korea were discussed within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations and financial institutions.

Attention was paid to the role of the Cooperation Forum of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea as an important platform of cooperation.

Strengthening of cooperation in the direction of implementation of economic and investment projects in free economic zones, establishment of joint industrial enterprises and processing of agricultural products were named as profitable directions for both countries.

During the meeting, the parties also had a fruitful discussion on other topics of interest.