Anti Cancer MAbS Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Anti Cancer MAbS Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s anti-cancer MAbS market forecast, the anti-cancer MAbS market size is predicted to reach a value of $91.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global anti-cancer MAbS industry is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-cancer MAbS market share. Major anti-cancer MAbS companies include Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG.
Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Segments
● By Type: Murine Antibodies, Chimeric Antibodies, Humanized Antibodies, Other Types
● By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Other Applications
● By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Anticancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are the antibodies used for monoclonal antibody therapy to target and destroy cancer cells. These mAbs are intended to bind to specific proteins or chemicals located on the surface of cancer cells, preventing cancer growth and spread.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Anti Cancer MAbS Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Anti Cancer MAbS Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
