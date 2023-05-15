Air freshener Market to Reach $13.27 million by 2025 Registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025

Allied Market Research Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air freshener market was valued at $10.12 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $13.27 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Globally, the air freshener market share is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate due to increase in demand for home and air care products across the world.

Based on the interviews of various top-level CXOs of leading companies, the increase in sale of air freshener is driven by increase in concerns over indoor air quality. Moreover, rapid growth in car sales all around the globe along with a surge in number of pet ownership as well as increase in consumers’ willingness to purchase premium products fuel the growth of the global air freshener market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income and improvement in lifestyle of consumers especially in the emerging economies have paved the way for the air freshener market growth. To meet the consumer’s demand to expand their business, air freshener manufacturers across various regions focus on improving their existing products as well as increasing the manufacture of a number of air freshener with different fragrance. This is one of the major factors due to which the demands of air freshener are experiencing a surge. Europe is among the dominating region holding a major share in the air freshener market in terms of value in 2017 and is closely followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, respectively.

However, as per CXOs’ perspectives, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global air freshener market.

Rise in demand for air care and increase in concerns over indoor air quality have led to a high demand for air fresheners worldwide. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle & spending habits further boost the market growth. Moreover, rapid growth in car sales along with a surge in number of pets’ ownerships and increase in consumers’ willingness to use premium air fresheners drives the growth of the global air freshener market. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global air freshener market. On the contrary, increase in demand for high-end lifestyles and luxury in everyday lives provide lucrative opportunity for the use of air fresheners in an extensive manner. The need for luxury has increased at a rapid pace owing to rise in disposable income of individuals. Moreover, bad odor in hospitals or healthcare centers due to chemicals and bacterial infections has fueled the demand for air fresheners. In near future, these areas would be prime opportunity areas for the growth of the air freshener industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global air freshener market based onproduct type,application,typ of customersand region.

Based on product type, the sprays/aerosols segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly halfof the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is alsoestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Based on type of customer, the individual customer segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, holding more than two-thirdsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the enterprise customer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.