Palliative Care Market Dynamics: Understanding the Factors Driving Industry Growth

Palliative Care Market

The global palliative care market valued at $11,200 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,309 million by 2030, a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palliative care is a medical approach that aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals with serious illnesses. It focuses on preventing and alleviating suffering through early identification and treatment of pain and other concerns. A multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals provides palliative care, catering to patients with conditions like cancer, congestive heart failure, neurological disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on condition, the cancer segment held the largest palliative care market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of age group, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of provider, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest palliative care market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

• CAGR: 8.4%

• Current Market Size: USD 11.2 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The market is experiencing growth due to several key factors. Firstly, there has been a notable increase in the incidence of chronic life-threatening diseases. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies from Medicaid and Medicare have contributed to this growth. The aging population is also a significant factor, as the number of elderly individuals continues to rise. Moreover, both government and non-profit organizations have launched numerous initiatives to raise public awareness about palliative care services. Lastly, the increase in government funding for healthcare systems has further propelled market growth.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐩 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭:

• Amedisys, Inc.

• Chemed Corporation (Vitas Healthcare)

• Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC (Golden Living Centers/GGNSC Holdings LLC)

• Genesis HealthCare (Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.)

• Home Instead, Inc.

• Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Gentiva Health Services Inc.)

• Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Sunrise Senior Living Centers)

• Senior Care Centers of America, Inc.

• Seymour Health

• UCLA Health.

