Alzheimer's Drugs Market Size Expected To Reach $11.85 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Alzheimer's Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s Alzheimer's drugs market forecast, the Alzheimer's drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.85 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global Alzheimer's drugs industry is due to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest Alzheimer's drugs market share. Major Alzheimer's drugs companies include Abbvie Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC., Eisai Co. Ltd..

Alzheimer's Drugs Market Segments

● By Drugs: Donepezil, Rivastigmine, Galantamine, Memantine

● By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

● By Application: Early to Moderate Stages, Moderate to Severe Stages

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Alzheimer's drugs refer to drugs that aid in managing memory loss, issues with thinking and reasoning, and daily functioning. These drugs are used to treat Alzheimer's disease, a brain disorder that causes memory, reasoning, and learning to gradually diminish.

