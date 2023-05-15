TalkTools® Announces Virtual Conference - Power of Communication (May 18-20, 2023) with AAC Add-On (May 25, 2023)
Join TalkTools® Virtual Conference - Power of Communication (May 18-20, 2023) with AAC Add-On (May 25, 2023). Don't miss out!CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TalkTools®, a leading provider of speech therapy resources and education, is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual Conference - Power of Communication, taking place from May 18 to 20, 2023. The conference will feature renowned experts in the field of speech therapy, providing a platform for therapists to enhance their knowledge, expand their network, and apply innovative strategies.
The May 18-20 conference will showcase a lineup of esteemed speakers, including Brooke Andrews, Katie Arnold, Stacy Axelman, Claire Barbao, and nine others. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from these top experts, gaining insights into various aspects of speech therapy, from GLPs (Gestalt Language Processors) to Stuttering to CAS, as well as effective communication with clients, families, and teams.
Additionally, TalkTools® is offering an exclusive 1-day add-on session on AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) on May 25, 2023. This add-on will feature speakers such as Erin Hayes, Elianita De Paula, and two others, providing valuable knowledge and strategies in the field of AAC. TalkTools® also have best speech tools for kids, Honey Bear.
"Our Spring conference is all about the diverse forms of human communication. It goes beyond just speaking," said a spokesperson for TalkTools®. "We have carefully curated a program that covers the latest topics in speech therapy, while also catering to the unique needs of our participants."
Participants can expect a dynamic virtual experience, with live conference sessions scheduled from May 18 to 20, 2023, and the AAC add-on session on May 25, 2023. For those unable to attend the live sessions, all sessions will be recorded and made available until July 31, 2023, ensuring access to valuable content even after the conference concludes.
To enhance the conference experience, TalkTools® has created a private Power of Communication Facebook Group exclusively for participants, fostering connections and interactions among attendees and speakers until July 31, 2023.
Continuing Education Units/Credits (CEUs) will be offered for eligible sessions, providing participants with an opportunity to earn professional development credits. Participants are responsible for completing sessions and submitting CEU surveys by July 31, 2023, to receive certificates of completion, which will be available for download via their learner profile.
For more information and to register for the TalkTools® Virtual Conference - Power of Communication and the AAC Add-On, please visit the conference website.
About TalkTools®:
TalkTools® is a leading provider of speech therapy resources, education, and training. With a mission to improve the lives of individuals with speech and feeding challenges, TalkTools® offers innovative products, workshops, and conferences designed to empower therapists and enhance their clinical skills.
Note to Editors: Please include the following information at the end of the press release if applicable:
TalkTools® and the TalkTools® logo are registered trademarks of TalkTools®. All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of their respective owners.
Carissa Coles
TalkTools
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram