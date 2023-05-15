Solid Perfume Market Size 20223 Research Findings, Market Growth Factors Analysis and Forecasts – 2028
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solid Perfume Market. It provides a detailed overview of the market's current status and trends, a comprehensive examination of major players in the competitive landscape, and a thorough exploration of segment markets by type, application, and region. "Solid Perfume Market" report [104 Pages] provides valuable insights to players in the global market by analyzing historical data and future prospects, including emerging trends and growth rate analysis.
What is the Solid Perfume market growth in 2023-2028 with TOP Major Players?
Major Players Covered in this Report:
• Bougie & Senteur
• Jean Niel
• Diptyque
• Fury Bros.
• Aroamas
• LUSH
• L'Occitane
• Sweet Anthem Perfumes
Solid Perfume market segmentation involves categorizing based on type and application, and growth within these segments enables precise predictions and estimations for sales in terms of both volume and value for each type and application.
Solid Perfume Market Segmentation by Types:
• Single Fragrance
• Mixed Fragrance
• Solid Perfume
Solid Perfume Market Segmentation by Applications:
• Men
• Women
Short Description About Solid Perfume Market:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Product Name estimated at US$ million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The USA market for Solid Perfume is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.
The China market for Solid Perfume is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.
The Europe market for Solid Perfume is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.
The global key manufacturers of Solid Perfume include Bougie & Senteur, Jean Niel, Diptyque, Fury Bros., Aroamas, LUSH, L'Occitane and Sweet Anthem Perfumes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Report Scope
This latest report researches the industry structure, sales, revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Solid Perfume manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.
This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Solid Perfume market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Solid Perfume market and current trends within the industry.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of the Solid Perfume Market in these regions:
● North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Turkey, etc.)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
● South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
● Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
