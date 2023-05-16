Shelf Life Testing Global Industry Analysis 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Shelf Life Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Shelf Life Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s shelf life testing market forecast, the global shelf life testing market size is expected to grow to $5.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the shelf life testing industry is due to high demand for packaged foods. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food shelf life testing global market share. Major players in the shelf life testing market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Global, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences Corp.

Shelf Life Testing Market Segments

• By Technology: Equipment And Kit-Based, Manual Tests

• By Parameter: Microbial Contamination, Rancidity, Nutrient Stability, Organoleptic Properties, Other Parameters

• By Method: Real-Time Shelf Life Testing, Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing

• By Food Tested: Packaged Food, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery Products, Meat And Meat Products, Dairy Products And Desserts, Processed Fruits And Vegetables, Other Food Tests

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Shelf life testing is the process of testing different parameters and quality factors of food to determine how rapidly microbiological, chemical, and physical changes occur in food during distribution and storage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Shelf Life Testing Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Shelf Life Testing Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

