Paper Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Paper Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Paper Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s paper diagnostic market research, the paper diagnostics market size is expected to grow to $12.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Increased prevalence of heart diseases is expected to propel the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest paper diagnostics market share. Major players in the paper diagnostics market include Navigene, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Arkray Inc., Acon Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Micro Essential Laboratory.

Paper Diagnostics Market Segments

1) By Product: Dipsticks, Lateral Flow Assays: Paper Based Microfluidics

2) By Device Type: Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices

3) By Application: Environmental Monitoring, Clinical Diagnostics, Food Quality Testing

4) By End-User: Home Healthcare, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Hospital And Clinics

They are devices that use cellulosic and paper materials to identify and measure chemicals and bio-molecules that have an impact on health. They are utilized in the majority of healthcare settings, including hospitals, doctor's offices, professional sports testing, and maternity clinics.

