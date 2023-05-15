Global Business process outsourcing (BPO) Market 2023-2030 to Post a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Size & Growth
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business process outsourcing (BPO) market. It provides a detailed overview of the market's current status and trends, a comprehensive examination of major players in the competitive landscape, and a thorough exploration of segment markets by type, application, and region. "Business process outsourcing (BPO) Market" report [98 Pages] provides valuable insights to players in the global market by analyzing historical data and future prospects, including emerging trends and growth rate analysis.
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider.
What is the Business process outsourcing (BPO) market growth in 2023-2030 with TOP Major Players?
Major Players Covered in this Report:
• Accenture
• Cognizant
• Genpact
• IBM
• TCS
• HP
• Tech Mahindra
• Capgemini
• Wipro
• EXL
• NTT DATA(Dell)
• WNS Global
• Concentrix
• Infosys
• Mu Sigm
• Aegis
Business process outsourcing (BPO) market segmentation involves categorizing based on type and application, and growth within these segments enables precise predictions and estimations for sales in terms of both volume and value for each type and application.
Business process outsourcing (BPO) Market Segmentation by Types:
• Procurement
• F&A
• Customer Care
• Logistics
• Sales & Marketing
• Training
• Product Engineering
Business process outsourcing (BPO) Market Segmentation by Applications:
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Telecom
• Others
Short Description About Business process outsourcing (BPO) Market:
Highlights
The global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market was valued at US$ 188620 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 241370 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of specific business related functions, typically IT related, to a third party service provider. This process usually involves multi-year, lucrative contracts between the client firm and service provider firm. Often, the employees of the service provider firm working for the client firm are incorporated in the client firm. Off-shoring, which is delegating work to a company based in another country is widely carried out by many global companies. Another similar outsourcing activity called Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) functions on similar lines with the exception that highly critical tasks that involve skill, knowledge, education and expertise are outsourced to third party service providers. Types of services carried out by BPOs include administration, finance and accounting, human resources, payment services, logistics and distribution, customer support, etc. Types of services carried out by KPO include intellectual property research for patent applications, legal and medical services, training, market research, business research, consultancy, research and development, etc. BPO finds applications in many verticals such as manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, banking, insurance and finance services, retail and healthcare among others.
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).
The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of and revenue ($ millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2029. This report segments the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application, and by players, are also provided.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
The report will help the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of the Business process outsourcing (BPO) Market in these regions:
● North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Turkey, etc.)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
● South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
● Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Core Chapters
Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.
Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size, regional market size, this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.
Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies’ competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.
Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.
Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.
Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the key companies in the market in detail, including product revenue, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.
Chapter 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.
