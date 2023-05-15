EU foreign ministers in Gymnich: there will be no fatigue in supporting Ukraine

On 12 May, EU foreign ministers gathered in Stockholm for the traditional Informal Meeting of foreign ministers (Gymnich).

The ministers discussed how the EU could further strengthen its response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, including through increased support to Ukraine, more pressure on Russia and deeper dialogue with third countries on the global impact of Russia’s aggression.

“Over the last 15 months, we have been providing military support to Ukraine for about €15 billion. It is significant but more will have to come,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said after the meeting. He added that the EU should transform the instruments that it has developed to face the immediate threats and provide ammunition and military equipment into a long-term commitment to ensure Ukraine wins.

“We do not want Ukraine to become the second Belarus,” said Borrell. The EU High Representative also said that in his view Putin has no intention to abandon his objective to subjugate Ukraine. “He will continue bombing, attacking, destroying Ukraine,” said Borrell. “And I want to send a clear message to Putin: there is no, and [there] will not be, fatigue. We will continue supporting Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs, for as long as needed.”

