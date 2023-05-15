Nijigen no Mori "Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji" New Original Postcards Available from April 10

New original postcard design Inside the Godzilla Museum Mechagodzilla limited-time exhibition

Purchase advance tickets to receive a Mechagodzilla original postcard

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, is holding a limited-time Mechagodzilla Special Exhibition in the Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji attraction from Saturday, December 3, 2022 to Friday, June 30, 2023. To coincide with the special exhibition, the attraction has released new original postcards featuring Mechagodzilla, which will be gifted with all advance ticket purchases.

■Mechagodzilla Special Exhibition and New Original Postcards

The limited-time Mechagodzilla Special Exhibition is on display in the Godzilla Museum located within Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji. Visitors to the exhibition can enjoy a range of Mechagodzilla memorabilia, from photos and figurines from the films to an original Mechagodzilla suit.

The exhibition most notably features a newly sculpted diorama based on the 1993 film, “Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II”, that depicts Mechagodzilla in flight form, in addition to a powerful photo spot allowing visitors to step into a recreation of the film’s final battle scene.

From Monday, 10 April, visitors who pre-purchase attraction tickets will additionally receive a brand new original postcard designed especially for the limited-time exhibition. The new original postcards are an upgraded design of those previously distributed for the exhibition, and feature an even more powerful depiction of Mechagodzilla.

■Mechagodzilla Special Exhibition Details

Dates: Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Friday, June 30, 2023

*There may be changes to the exhibition end date.

Location: Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji (inside the Godzilla Museum)

Price: Included in the admission price for Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji.

Attraction Admission Prices: Adults (12 and over) 3,800 yen

Children (over 110cm and 25kg) 2,200 yen

Children (under 110cm and 25kg) 1,700 yen

*Tax included in above prices

Bonus: An original Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji postcard for all advance ticket purchases.

*New design available from April 10

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/godzilla_awaji/

■About Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji

Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji is the world's only entertainment attraction in which visitors can experience the full power of Godzilla, with the world's largest life-size Godzilla, spanning 120m in length, landed on Awaji Island. Visitors assume their roles as members of the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions such as a 'zip line' to plunge into Godzilla's body for inspection, and a 'shooting game' to destroy scattered Godzilla cells.

A range of original merchandise from the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) can also be found in the attraction, in addition to a Godzilla themed menu featuring dishes that will fully immerse visitors in the world of Operation Godzilla Interception Awaji.