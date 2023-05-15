Global SD-WAN Market 2023 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of in the year 2028
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global SD-WAN market It provides a detailed overview of the market's current status and trends, a comprehensive examination of major players in the competitive landscape, and a thorough exploration of segment markets by type, application, and region. "SD-WAN Market" report [**** Pages] provides valuable insights to players in the global market by analyzing historical data and future prospects, including emerging trends and growth rate analysis.
What is the SD-WAN market growth in 2023-2028 with TOP Major Players?
Major Players Covered in this Report:
• Cisco
• Citrix System
• Aryaka Networks
• Cloudgenix
• Ecessa
• Silver Peak Systems
• Velocloud
• Viptela
• Elfiq Networks
• Peplink
• Versa Networks
global SD-WAN market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1292.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5220.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 26.2% during the review period.
The process of SD-WAN market segmentation involves categorizing based on type and application, and growth within these segments enables precise predictions and estimations for sales in terms of both volume and value for each type and application.
SD-WAN Market Segmentation by Types:
• Virtual Appliance
• Physical Appliance
• Hybrid Appliance
SD-WAN Market Segmentation by Applications:
• BFSI
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Government
• IT & Telecom
• Manufacturing
• Others
Short Description About SD-WAN Market:
SD-WAN is an acronym for software-defined networking in a wide area network (WAN). An SD-WAN simplifies the management and operation of a WAN by decoupling (separating) the networking hardware from its control mechanism. This concept is similar to how software-defined networking implements virtualization technology to improve data center management and operation.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States SD-WAN Market
This report focuses on global and United States SD-WAN market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global SD-WAN market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1292.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5220.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 26.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Virtual Appliance accounting for % of the SD-WAN global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, BFSI was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Software Defined WAN Market. The major growth factors that would drive the adoption of SD-WAN include the increasing need to central network management and reducing the operating cost. Since APAC is the fastest growing region and represents the investors with immense opportunities of growth, a lot of the companies are investing in this region.
Global SD-WAN Scope and Market Size
SD-WAN market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SD-WAN market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the SD-WAN market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of the SD-WAN Market in these regions:
● North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Turkey, etc.)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
● South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
● Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
