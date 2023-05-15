Global Employer Of Record Services Market 2023-2030 to Post a CAGR of 6.5% , Market Size & Growth
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Employer Of Record Services market. It provides a detailed overview of the market's current status and trends, a comprehensive examination of major players in the competitive landscape, and a thorough exploration of segment markets by type, application, and region. "Employer Of Record Services Market" report [124 Pages] provides valuable insights to players in the global market by analyzing historical data and future prospects, including emerging trends and growth rate analysis.
According to our Researcher latest study, the global Employer of Record Services market size was valued at USD 131.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 205 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.5% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
What is the Employer Of Record Services market growth in 2023-2030 with TOP Major Players?
Major Players Covered in this Report:
• Adecco
• Randstad
• Aquent
• FoxHire
• Infotree Global
• Safeguard Global
• Velocity Global
• Globalization Partners
• Shield GEO
• Acumen International
• Remote Team (Gusto)
• Deel
• Remote Technology
• Elements Global Services
• Papaya Global
• Universal Hires
• CIIC
• Links International
• New Horizons Global Partners
• Sky Executive
The process of Employer Of Record Services market segmentation involves categorizing based on type and application, and growth within these segments enables precise predictions and estimations for sales in terms of both volume and value for each type and application.
Employer Of Record Services Market Segmentation by Types:
• Aggregator Model
• Wholly Owned Infrastructure Model
Employer Of Record Services Market Segmentation by Applications:
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
Short Description About Employer Of Record Services Market:
An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that takes responsibility for all formal employment tasks on behalf of another company. The EOR allows companies to legally and efficiently engage with overseas workers either in a new country or state, without having to set up a local entity or risk violating local employment laws. Hiring an EOR gives the client’s company the opportunity to manage their time more efficiently and effectively. Employer of Record is legally responsible for paying employees, including dealing with employee taxes, benefits, insurance, visa application, and sponsorship applications and a great many other transactions and operations concerning human resources. In businesses expanding market, also come across terms: Professional Employment Organization (PEO) and Global Employment Organization (GEO). A Professional Employment Organization (PEO) also known as an International/Global PEO, allows an enterprise to hire employees in a foreign market without the need of setting up a local entity. Although quite similar to an Employer of Record, a PEO is a service firm that generally offers a more comprehensive range of HR services. A Global Employment Organization (GEO) has properties of an EOR but is more similar to a PEO, in that it allows for the administrative HR burden to be removed from a client and instead be managed by a Global Employment Organization. Some firms take Employer of Record (EOR) business same as PEO and we abide this attribution in corresponding situation.
Important employer of record services players in Global Market include Adecco, Randstad and Aquent, hold a share around 10%. North America is the largest market, occupied for around 40 percent. In term of type, aggregator model is the biggest segment with around 70% market share, in terms of end users, SMEs are the largest downstream market with a share about 70%.
This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Employer of Record Services market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by company, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of the Employer Of Record Services
Market in these regions:
● North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Turkey, etc.)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
● South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
● Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Customization of the Report: -
Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?
Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.
Key Features:
Global Employer of Record Services market size and forecasts, in consumption value ($ Million), 2018-2029
Global Employer of Record Services market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value ($ Million), 2018-2029
Global Employer of Record Services market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value ($ Million), 2018-2029
Global Employer of Record Services market shares of main players, in revenue ($ Million), 2018-2023
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 13 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Employer of Record Services product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.
Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Employer of Record Services, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Employer of Record Services from 2018 to 2023.
Chapter 3, the Employer of Record Services competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with consumption value and growth rate by Type, application, from 2018 to 2029.
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2018 to 2023.and Employer of Record Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with consumption value, from 2024 to 2029.
Chapter 11, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War
Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Employer of Record Services.
Chapter 13, to describe Employer of Record Services research findings and conclusion.
