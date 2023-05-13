From Boaz Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, President Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev!

As the CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), I am honored to extend my warmest greetings and congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Heydar Aliyev`s contributions to Azerbaijan and the region have been immeasurable, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of leaders and citizens alike. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to his people, and his exceptional accomplishments in various fields have left a lasting impact on Azerbaijan and beyond.

At IAI, we recognize and appreciate the enduring friendship and collaboration that exists between our two nations. We are proud of the significant contributions we have made to the development of Azerbaijan`s defense, and we remain committed to further strengthening our partnership for the mutual benefit of our countries. We, at IAI, look forward to continuing to work together to create a brighter and secure future for both our nations.

Once again, please accept our warmest greetings and congratulations on this significant milestone. We wish you and the people of Azerbaijan continued success and prosperity in the years ahead.

Sincerely,

Boaz Levy,

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)