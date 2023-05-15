Human Microbiome Market Size to Worth Around USD 6582.26 Million by 2032 at a CAGR 32.6% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Human Microbiome Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Human Microbiome Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, application, disease and competitive landscape.

The global human microbiome market size was estimated to be US$ 391.69 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6582.26 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 32.6%. The human microbiome refers to the collective genomes of all the microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms that live inside and on the human body. These microorganisms play a crucial role in maintaining human health by performing various functions, such as aiding in digestion, synthesizing vitamins and nutrients, and regulating the immune system.

The human microbiome is found in various parts of the body, including the skin, mouth, nose, respiratory tract, digestive tract, and reproductive organs. The composition and diversity of the human microbiome can vary depending on several factors, such as age, diet, lifestyle, environment, and health status.

Research on the human microbiome has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential in developing new treatments and therapies for various diseases, including gastrointestinal disorders, autoimmune disorders, cancer, and others. Microbiome-based therapies, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), have shown promising results in treating certain conditions and are being explored for their potential in developing personalized medicine.

Growth driving factors of Global Human Microbiome Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases:

The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, cancer, and others, is increasing globally, leading to a higher demand for microbiome-based therapies. The microbiome-based therapies have shown promising results in treating various chronic diseases. For example, the use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has shown efficacy in treating recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), which is a major cause of hospital-acquired diarrhea.

Growing interest in personalized medicine:

The growing interest in personalized medicine is driving the demand for microbiome research, as the microbiome plays a significant role in determining an individual's response to a particular treatment. Personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made treatments based on an individual's unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and microbiome composition. For example, a study published in the journal Nature found that the gut microbiome can influence an individual's response to cancer immunotherapy, suggesting that microbiome-based therapies can be used to enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatment.

Rising awareness about the importance of microbiome in maintaining human health:

The increasing awareness about the importance of the microbiome in maintaining human health is driving the demand for microbiome research and therapies. The microbiome plays a crucial role in various physiological functions, such as digestion, metabolism, and immune system regulation. For example, a study published in the journal Science found that the gut microbiome can influence an individual's mood and behavior, suggesting that microbiome-based therapies can be used to treat mental health disorders.

The leading market segments of Global Human Microbiome Market

Based on application, the largest segment in the global human microbiome market is therapeutics. Therapeutics refers to the use of microbiome-based products, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal microbiota transplantation, to prevent and treat various diseases and disorders. There are several reasons why the therapeutics segment is the largest in the human microbiome market.

Firstly, the microbiome plays a crucial role in maintaining human health, and there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that microbiome-based therapies can be effective in treating various diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer.

Secondly, there is a high unmet medical need for effective and safe therapies for many chronic diseases, and microbiome-based therapies offer a promising alternative. Lastly, the increasing investment in microbiome research and the emergence of new technologies, such as gene sequencing and metagenomics, are facilitating the development of novel microbiome-based therapies. Although the diagnostics and research segments are also growing, the therapeutics segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the global human microbiome market due to the factors mentioned above.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for human microbiome, driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing research activities, and the presence of major players in the region. Europe is the second-largest market for human microbiome, driven by the growing research on the human microbiome, increasing investment by government and non-government organizations, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific market for human microbiome is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investment in research and development, and rising awareness about the potential of microbiome-based therapies.

The Middle East and Africa and South America are emerging markets for human microbiome, with the growth in these regions driven by the increasing investment in research and development, rising awareness about the potential of microbiome-based therapies, and the high unmet medical need for effective and safe therapies for chronic diseases. Overall, the global human microbiome market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing investment in research and development, the emergence of novel microbiome-based therapies, and the growing awareness about the importance of microbiome in maintaining human health.

The key players of the Global Human Microbiome Market are:

4D Pharma plc (United Kingdom), Enterome (France), Evelo Biosciences (United States), Finch Therapeutics (United States), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Immuron Limited (Australia), Johnson & Johnson (United States), LNC Therapeutics (France), Microbiome Therapeutics LLC (United States), Osel, Inc. (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Rebiotix Inc. (United States), Seres Therapeutics Inc. (United States), Synlogic, Inc. (United States), Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. (United States) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

• Probiotics

• Prebiotics

• Medical Foods

• Diagnostic Tests

• Drugs

Based on Application

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

• Research

Based on Disease

• Infectious

• Metabolic

• Cancer

• Endocrine

• Other

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

