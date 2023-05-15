Geopolymer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Geopolymer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Geopolymer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the geopolymer market. As per TBRC’s geopolymer market forecast, the geopolymer market size is predicted to reach a value of $24.73 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.0% through the forecast period.

Growth in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest geopolymer market share. Major geopolymer companies include Imerys Group SA, PCI Augsburg GmbH, Rocla Pty Limited, Schlumberger Ltd., Murray & RobertsCementation Co. Ltd., Banah UK Ltd., Zeobond Pty Ltd., Pyromeral Systems SA.

Geopolymer Market Segments

1) By Product: Geopolymer Concrete, Geopolymer Binders, Other Products

2) By Application: Cement And Concrete, Furnace And Reactor Insulators, Composites, Decorative Artifacts

3) By End-User: Transportation Infrastructure, Building Construction, Infrastructure, Industrial, Art And Decoration, Offshore, Other End-Users

These types of polymers refers to inorganic aluminosilicate polymer that is generally produced at low temperatures and form solid ceramic-like structures. These materials have high mechanical characteristics, good heat stability >1000°C, and the brittle failure characteristic of ceramics. They are appropriate for using the same fabrication methods as thermosetting resins because of their low processing temperature.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC