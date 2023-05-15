White Wine Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Trends And Demand Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “White Wine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s white wine market analysis, the white wine market size is predicted to reach $47.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The growth in the white wine market is due to rise in the consumption of wine. Europe region is expected to hold the largest white wine market share. Major players in the white wine industry include E&J Gallo Winery, Caviro, Grupo Penaflor S.A., The Wine Group, Accolade Wines Australia Limited.
Global White Wine Market Segments
• By Type: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Torrontes, Albarino, Other types
• By Body Type: Light Bodied, Medium Bodied, Full-Bodied
• By Sweetness Level: Dry, Semi-Sweet, Sweet
• By Sales Channels: Modern trade, Grocery Store, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
White wine refers to a light-colored wine made from green, yellow, or black grapes without their skins that has a pale yellow hue. White wine has an average alcohol concentration of 10% ABV (alcohol by volume), ranging from 5% to 14% ABV.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Wine Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Fine Wine Market Size And Wine Market Statistics ……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
