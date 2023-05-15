GCC Bancassurance Market Size, Share, Report, Growth And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s GCC Bancassurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “GCC Bancassurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the GCC bancassurance market size is predicted to reach $26.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The growth in the GCC bancassurance market is due to growing need for health and life insurance. Major players in the GCC bancassurance market include Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), MANAFA Capital, Startupbootcamp FinTech, Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co., Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
GCC Bancassurance Market Segments
•By Product Type: Life Bancassurance, Non-Life Bancassurance
•By Model Type: Pure Distributor, Exclusive Partnership, Financial Holding, Joint Venture
•By Geography: The global bancassurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
GCC bancassurance refers to an arrangement of permitting banks to market insurance products from companies with which they have collaborated in the GCC region. It enables banks to offer insurance products from insurers with whom they have collaborated and is one of the various alternative distribution strategies used by GCC insurance companies.
The Table Of Content For The GCC Bancassurance Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. GCC Insurance Market Trends
4. GCC Bancassurance Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
