CPV attaches importance to policy exchange with German party: official

VIETNAM, May 15 - HÀ NỘI - The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) attaches great importance to the exchange of theories and policies with ruling and political parties of countries worldwide, including Germany, Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV's Central Theory Council, has said.

Thang made the statement during a reception on Sunday in Hà Nội for a delegation of German's Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-led by Alexander Schweitzer, member of the SPD Central Committee, and Dr. Nils Schmid, SPD Parliamentary Group Foreign Policy Spokesman during their working visit to Việt Nam to attend the 8th theoretical dialogue between the two parties.

The host spoke highly of the outcomes of the eighth dialogue and working sessions between officials of the two parties during the SPD delegation's trip.

He reaffirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, with active and proactive integration into the world, saying Vietnam is a reliable and responsible friend and partner of the international community.

Expressing appreciation for the fruitful cooperation and friendship between the CPV and the SPD within the framework of the Việt Nam - Germany strategic partnership, Thắng emphasised similarities between the two countries in approaching development policies, saying that the two parties should make efforts to strengthen practical and effective cooperation for peace and development in the region and the world, and for democracy, justice, social progress and the interests of their people.

For their part, the German guests expressed their admiration and congratulated ViệtNam on its achievements in the cause of “doi moi”, as well as the country’s recent economic recovery and growth.

They stressed that the SPD treasures the dialogue mechanism with the CPV, one of the most important partners of the German party, as well as the 8th dialogue.

The German officials agreed with Thắng's assessment of the importance of the 8th dialogue, affirming that the dialogue and their visit to Việt Nam continue to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two parties, contributing to promoting the Việt Nam – Germany strategic partnership.

During the 8th theoretical dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on issues related to peace and development in the context of a changing world; and the planning and implementation of policies to ensure peace and stability for sustainable development, climate change adaptation, and economic and energy transition in each country.

On this occasion, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung welcomed the SPD’s delegation, during which the two sides shared views on regional and international issues of common concern, and discussed measures to further strengthen relations between the two parties, thus further deepening the bilateral strategic partnership in a more substantive manner.

During their trip, the German guests visited President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and Presidential Palace complex; and had working sessions with representatives of some ministries and sectors to enquire about Việt Nam’s policies on energy conversion and sustainable socio-economic development. VNS