Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the possible transfer of PhilHealth to the Office of the President

I am alarmed by the agreement between DOH and PhilHealth to form a technical working group to study the proposed transfer of the administrative supervision of the country's national health insurance program to the Office of the President.

Hindi maaring abandonahin ng DOH-PhilHealth ang kanyang responsibilidad sa usapin ng national health insurance program na susi sa pag-abot ng UHC.

Why would the DOH even consider relinquishing its responsibility and accountability as the principal national health authority in charge of PHILHEALTH? Why the sudden interest of the Office of the President in exercising authority over PhilHealth?

As it is, under existing laws, PhilHealth is and should remain attached to DOH for policy coordination and guidance towards the realization of universal healthcare.

Gaya ng sektor ng agrikultura, mahalaga ang papel na ginagampanan ng ating health sector sa pagbangon mula at paghahanda sa pandemya.

Hahayaan ba nating ipaubaya sa Opisina ng Presidente ang ating national health insurance program at mamurublema maya't maya gaya ng kasalukuyan nating problem sa asukal at iba pang produktong pang-agrikultura?

The Office of the President may be biting off more than it can chew. Pataas ng pataas ang presyo ng bilihin. Wag naman natin isakripisyo pati ang kalusugan at libreng serbisyong medikal.