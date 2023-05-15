Hontiveros pushes cash aid for pregnant informal workers

Senator Risa Hontiveros has pushed anew for the passage of the Maternity Benefit for Workers in the Informal Economy Bill, amid an expanding informal economy after the pandemic.

"Habang tumataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin, dumadami ang mga babaeng magaling dumiskarte ng dagdag kita para sa pamilya. Buo ang loob nilang mabuhay ang pamilya nila nang may dignidad, pero hanggang ngayon, wala pa ring batas para sa kanila. Matagal na silang binabalewala. This legislation seeks to empower them as they empower our economy," she said.

During the hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Susanita Tesiorna, National President, Alliance of Workers in the Informal Economy/Sector, said that as early as 2016, NEDA recorded that informal workers had contributed P5.013 trillion to GDP.

"Although we passed the historic Expanded Maternity Leave law 5 years ago, a large number of women in the informal economy are unable to access its benefits. Ang dami nating kababayang buntis na hindi na nga sapat ang kita para sa pang araw-araw na gastusin, wala pang natitirang pera para maging voluntary contributor sa SSS. Umaasa akong maitatama natin yan," she added.

Senate Bill No. 148 states that workers who are neither voluntary nor regular members of the SSS shall receive, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), a one-time direct maternity cash benefit per delivery.

A 2020 study by Dr. Paul Zambrano on the costs of inadequate breastfeeding reported that approximately 250,000 Filipino women in the informal economy give birth every year.

"Malaki at makabuluhan ang magiging impact ng panukalang batas na ito para sa pamilyang Pilipino. Mabibigyan ang mga buntis ng maternity cash benefit na katumbas ng daily minimum wage multiplied by 44, kapantay ng minimum wage sa dalawang buwan. Kukunin natin ang pera mula sa sin taxes na noong 2021 ay umabot sa 260 billion pesos," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros said the economic toll on the Philippine healthcare system due to inadequate breastfeeding is around US $16.3 million per year. Future cognitive losses amount to US$2.3 billion a year due to reduced development and earning potential.

"Batas ito para sa buong pamilyang Pilipino, mula kay nanay hanggang kay beybi. Education experts have also said that one major cause for students falling behind in school is malnutrition. Ensuring that women have the economic means, health, and time to care for our children is an urgent response to the many crises of our times," she said.

"Katulad ng sinabi ni Ms. Lourdes Gula mula sa PATAMABA, marami din sa mga babaeng buntis na nagtatrabaho sa informal economy ay mga kabataan o mga teen mothers, na hindi nakakatanggap ng mga serbisyo. There are many fruits to reap kung tututukan natin ang lumalaking sektor na ito. Malaking bagay ang panukalang batas na ito para sa kinabukasan ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino," she said.

Senator Hontiveros is also the author of SB No. 1373, or the Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera (POWERR) Act, and SB No. 1221 or the proposed Magna Carta of Workers in the Informal Economy (MACWIE).