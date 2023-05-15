Blood Screening Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Blood Screening Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Blood Screening Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market analysis. As per TBRC’s blood screening market forecast, the blood screening market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.24 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global blood screening industry is due to the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood screening market share. Major blood screening companies include Abbott Laboratories, Grifols S.A, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Blood Screening Market Segments

● By Product: Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Software and Services

● By Technology: Nucleic Acid Testing, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Tests, Western Blot Assays, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

● By End User: Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Labs, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood screening refers to a method of screening blood, plasma, or blood components for transfusion or use in blood products. It is used to screen for antibodies or tumour markers, to seek for disease-causing substances or symptoms, or to evaluate treatment effectiveness.

