FlixForge Partners with BledFlix to Bring High-Quality OTT Solutions to the North African Market
This collaboration brings high-quality digital video solutions to the North African markets and diaspora, with live TV channels & hundreds of hours of TV shows.
FlixForge, a leading provider of end-to-end OTT solutions, has announced its partnership with BledFlix, a new Middle Eastern OTT service. This collaboration aims to bring high-quality digital video solutions to the North African markets and diaspora, including live TV channels and hundreds of hours of TV shows from across the region.
— Adel Hamla, Founder of BledFlix
BledFlix features ten live TV channels, including popular networks such as Samira and Nessma TV, as well as an extensive library of TV shows. The service will be the most comprehensive and dedicated solution for the North African market, and it will be available on Mobile Web, iOS and Android mobile devices, with plans to roll out to connected TVs.
The service is multilingual, offering content in French, Arabic, and English. It will also operate as a hybrid AVOD/SVOD service, allowing users to access both ad-supported and subscription-based content.
David McDonald, COO of FlixForge, expressed his passion for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to be working with Adel and the BledFlix team on this groundbreaking new service for the North African market. The combination of FlixForge's market-leading OTT solution and the extensive live TV and catch-up series available on the service delivers a compelling new option for North African communities around the world."
Adel Hamla, Founder of BledFlix, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We're very excited to be launching BledFlix with FlixForge, our OTT platform partner. BledFlix brings together the very best live and catch-up content for the North African region and global diaspora. We believe that the region is underserved with easily accessible and comprehensive digital film and TV content, and BledFlix delivers the perfect experience."
The partnership between FlixForge and BledFlix aims to deliver a top-quality OTT service to North African audiences, providing them with an unmatched viewing experience that is both convenient and comprehensive.
BledFlix is available to watch now at www.bledflix.tv
ABOUT FLIXFORGE
FlixForge is a leading end-to-end OTT (Over the Top) SaaS platform that collaborates with broadcasters and content owners worldwide to provide profitable digital video solutions on a large scale. The FlixForge platform ensures secure digital video delivery on any digital device, in any language, and supports all business models.
The FlixForge platform has been deployed in various regions, including Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, the USA, and Europe, delivering top-quality digital video solutions to audiences worldwide.
To learn more about the FlixForge platform and its case studies, please visit www.flixforge.com. For additional information, please contact us at contact@flixforge.com
David McDonald
Flixforge Ltd
contact@flixforge.com
