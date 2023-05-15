B2B Payments Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

B2B Payments Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “B2B Payments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s B2B payments market forecast, the B2B payments market size is predicted to reach a value of $1603 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global B2B payments industry is due to the growth of global trade. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest B2B payments market share. Major B2B payments companies include American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One Financial Corporation, Mastercard Inc., Payoneer Global Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Block Inc.

B2B Payments Market Segments

● By Payment Type: Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments

● By Payment Mode: Bank Transfer, Cards, Other Payment Modes

● By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises

● By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Metals And Mining, Energy And Utilities, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Government Sector, Other Industry Vertical

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

B2B payments refer to a payment that occurs between two organizations or businesses, from a buyer to a supplier, for the supply of goods and services. The payment is a one-time or recurring transaction that depends on the contractual agreement of the buyer and supplier. It is used for transacting payments between two businesses.

