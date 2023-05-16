Engineering Research And Development (ER&D) Outsourcing Market Size Expected To Reach $1 Trillion By 2027

Engineering Research And Development (ER&D) Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Engineering Research And Development (ER&D) Outsourcing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s engineering research and development (ER&D) outsourcing market forecast, the engineering research and development (ER&D) outsourcing market size is expected to grow to $1.03 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.3%.

The lack of skilled personnel is expected to propel the engineering research and development outsourcing market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest engineering research and development (ER&D) outsourcing market share. Major companies include Altran Technologies, Alten Group, Akka Technologies, Wipro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Capgemini SE, Kistler Group.

Engineering Research And Development (ER&D) Outsourcing Market Segments

1) By Type: Mechanic, Embedded IT, Software

2) By Location: Onsite, Offshore

3) By End User: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Heavy Machinery, Semiconductor, Computing System, Aerospace, Energy, Medical Devices, Other End Users

Engineering research and development (ER&D) outsourcing refers to the process of contracting out the research project to a development company that specializes in cutting-edge technology and employs knowledgeable engineers, skilled at creating profitable outsourcing partnerships. These are used as a widespread practice in which a corporation engages a different contractor to carry out tasks and manage activities.

