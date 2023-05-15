Boyden Named Among Top Executive Search Firms in Forbes and Hunt Scanlon's Latest Reports

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, has announced that for the seventh consecutive year, the firm has been highly ranked on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. A total of 150 firms are ranked and this is the seventh year that Forbes has published the list.

Boyden and other executive search firms on the Forbes list were selected on the basis of results from an extensive independent peer review survey, conducted and tabulated by Forbes in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. More than 5,200 nominations were collected for the final analysis.

Boyden was also recently named a top global search provider on Hunt Scanlon's Global 40 Report, recognized for capabilities in executive recruitment. Based on exhaustive research, the report captures the top global search firms that ‘dominate the recruiting business worldwide’.

“We are honored to receive ongoing recognition from our clients, candidates, and industry peers as a leading firm in executive search and leadership advisory services”, said Chad Hesters, President & CEO of Boyden. “Our partners and teams worldwide are dedicated to delivering exceptional results, built on trust and teamwork. This recognition is a testament to their expertise, professionalism, and commitment to meeting evolving client needs as organizations navigate today's rapidly-evolving business landscape."

Boyden continues to expand globally across executive search, interim management and leadership consulting, most recently boosting board and PE/VC expertise across U.S., interim expertise in Netherlands and Germany, as well as announcing the addition of a new team in Turkey. On February 1, 2023, Boyden announced the appointment of new President & CEO, Chad Hesters.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

