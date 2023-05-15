Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s autonomous underwater vehicles market forecast, the autonomous underwater vehicles market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.03 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global autonomous underwater vehicles industry is due to the rising ocean research and increasing defense expenditure across the globe. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous underwater vehicles market share. Major autonomous underwater vehicles companies include Fugro N.V., General Dynamics Corporation, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen A.S.A, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Segments

● By Type: Shallow, Medium, Large

● By Payload Type: Cameras, Sensors, Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Echo Sounders, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

● By Technology: Collision Avoidance, Communication, Imaging, Navigation, Propulsion,

● By Application: Archeological and Exploration, Environmental Protection and Monitoring, Military and Defense, Oceanography, Offshore Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Search and Salvage Operation

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are unmanned, untethered, non-human powered, or self-propelled underwater vehicles used to carry out routine tasks with little to no human oversight. These tasks include gathering a lot of visual seawater data, remote navigation, detection, and mapping for a variety of marine-based applications, and oceanographic research.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

