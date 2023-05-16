Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Computer-Aided Engineering Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Computer-Aided Engineering Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides computer aided engineering market analysis, and research data and covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s computer-aided engineering market forecast, the computer-aided engineering market size is expected to grow to $12.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Increasing automation in the manufacturing sector is expected to propel the growth of the computer-aided engineering market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major firms in the market include Altair Engineering Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, ESI Group, Siemens AG, Hexagon AB, Seiko Epson Corporation, Exa Corporation, Bentley Systems Inc.

Computer-Aided Engineering Market Segments

1) By Type: Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multibody Dynamics, Optimization, and Simulation

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By End-Use: Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Electronics, Medical Devices, Industrial Equipment

Computer-aided engineering refers to simulating performance in order to enhance product designs or aid in the resolution of technical challenges. Computer software is used in computer-aided engineering, or CAE, to enhance product design and address engineering issues in a variety of sectors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Computer-Aided Engineering Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Computer-Aided Engineering Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



