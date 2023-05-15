Global Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive window and exterior sealing market forecast, the automotive window and exterior sealing market size is predicted to reach a value of $56.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global automotive window and exterior sealing industry is due to the increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive window and exterior sealing market share. Major automotive window and exterior sealing companies include BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, DuPont, Evonik Industries, SABIC, Magna International, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema SA, Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A.

Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market Segments
● By Vehicle Type: Conventional/Traditional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles
● By Product Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
● By Application: Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive plastics refers to a polymer used in automotive vehicles to design and produce parts that provide mechanical strength, withstand shear stress, wear metal stress, offer aesthetic appearance, and are utilized in making the automotive body. These plastic components mainly replace the various metal parts in automobiles as they provide similar properties such as stiffness, flame retardancy, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

