Morocco National Tourism Office Appointed Miki Travel Asia as the Official Partner in Asia

Olivier Moeschler (left), CEO of Miki Travel Asia and Adel El Fakir (right), CEO of ONMT join forces to showcase Morocco in the Asian market.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morocco National Tourism Office (ONMT) has appointed Miki Travel Asia as its official partner to spearhead the development of sales activities in the Asia region. Miki Travel Asia, a prominent figure in the tourism industry, will work closely with ONMT to promote and showcase Morocco's unique culture, history, and natural beauty to the Asian market.

Miki Travel Asia’s role will involve partnering with prominent Travel agencies and airlines in Asia to create strategic marketing campaigns and sales initiatives that will drive tourism traffic to Morocco. Miki Travel Asia extensive experience and expertise in the industry will help ONMT establish a strong foothold in the Asian market and attract more tourists to the country.

“We are honored to be appointed as the official partner of Morocco Tourism in Asia. We are excited to work closely with ONMT and our partners in Asia to showcase Morocco's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to the region," said Olivier Moeschler, CEO of Miki Travel Asia.

Tim Dyer, Regional Manager, Asia Projects of Miki Travel Asia expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that "We are delighted to partner with ONMT for promoting the destination. With our extensive experience in the industry and passion for promoting tourism, we are confident in our ability to showcase Morocco as a must-visit destination for tourists from Asia."

About Miki Travel Asia:
Miki Travel Asia is a leading travel service provider, with a wealth of experience and expertise in providing a full range of high-quality travel products and services for worldwide destinations. In addition, the company has recently established Miki Reps that represents partners in the Asia region.

