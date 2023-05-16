Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing data and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market size is expected to grow to $14.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for hybrid vehicles will propel the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major companies in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market include AVL GmbH, FEV GmbH, IAV GmbH, Ricardo PLC., Intertek Group PLC., Porsche Engineering, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Horiba, Ltd., Intertek Group plc.

Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Designing, Prototyping, Testing, System Engineering and Integration, Simulation

2) By Powertrain: Conventional, Hybrid

3) By Transmission Type: Automatic, Manual

4) By Application: Commercial Automotive, Indstrial Automotive, Passenger Automotive

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing refer to services that provide outsourced development assistance for cutting-edge powertrain systems. Automotive transmission engineering is an important process in the manufacturing of automobiles and it is done to make sure that the power flow from the engine to the wheels for ensuring the movement of the vehicle.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Trends

4. Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



