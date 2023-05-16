Automotive Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides automotive engineering services market analysis. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive engineering services market size is expected to grow to $359.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The rising demand for emission-less transportation is expected to propel the automotive engineering services market, as per the automotive service industry analysis and statistics. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major providers in the market include Capgemini Se, IAV GmbH, Tech Mahindra Limited, AKKA Technologies, Bertrandt AG, Harman International Industries, Inc., Alten Cresttek.

Automotive Engineering Services Market Segments

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

2) By Service Type: Concept/Research, Designing, Prototyping, System Integration, Testing

3) By Location Type: On-Shore, Off-Shore

4) By Application: Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls, ADAS and Safety, Chassis, Connectivity Services, Powertrain and Exhaust, Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering, Simulation

Automotive engineering services refer to design services that optimize the manufacturing process to improve the overall operational efficiency of the vehicle. Automotive engineering services offer advanced and innovative features in comfort, infotainment, and safety through the integration of advanced electronics into vehicles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Engineering Services Market Trends

4. Automotive Engineering Services Market Demand

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



