Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Market Size, Share, Statistics, Growth Analysis And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s Therapeutic BCG Vaccines market forecast, the therapeutic BCG vaccines market size is predicted to reach $65.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.40%.
The growth in the therapeutic BCG vaccines market is due to rising number of tuberculosis (TB) cases worldwide. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Therapeutic BCG Vaccines market share. Major players in the therapeutic BCG vaccines market include Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Japan BCG Laboratory, China National Biotec Group, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Market Segments
•By Type: Therapy BCG, Immune BCG
•By Demographics: Pediatrics, Adults
•By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global BCG therapeutic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Therapeutic BCG vaccine refers to a vaccine that offers defense against TB, also referred to as tuberculosis. The therapeutic BCG vaccine, which stands for the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine, is not a part of the standard NHS vaccination schedule. Only one dose of the BCG vaccine should be administered in a lifetime.
