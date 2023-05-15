Global Automotive LiDAR Market Is Projected To Grow At A 33% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive LiDAR Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive LIDAR market analysis and every facet of the automotive LiDAR market outlook. As per TBRC’s automotive LiDAR market forecast, the automotive LiDAR market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.95 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 33.7% through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive LiDAR market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive LiDAR market share. Major automotive LIDAR companies include Continental AG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., Ouster Inc.

Automotive LiDAR Market Segments
1) By Product: Aerial, Mobile, Terrestrial/Static, Short-Range
2) By Technology: Solid-State LiDAR, Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR
3) By Vehicle Type: IC Engine Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS)
4) By Components: Laser, GPS/GNSS Receiver, Camera, Inertial Navigation System, Micro Electro Mechanical System
5) By Application: Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

Automotive LiDAR is a technique for sensing that locates objects and gauges their distances. The method involves illuminating a target with an optical pulse and analyzing the properties of the returned signal that is reflected. The optical pulse's width can be anything between a few nanoseconds and many microseconds.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

