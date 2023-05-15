Global Personalized Nutrition Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers personalized nutrition market analysis and every facet of the personalized nutrition global market research. As per TBRC’s personalized nutrition market forecast, the personalized nutrition market size is predicted to reach a value of $25.37 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.19% through the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic disease are expected to boost the personalized nutrition market value. North America is expected to hold the largest personalized nutrition market share. Major personalized nutrition companies include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway, DNAfit, Wellness Coaches USA LLC., Atlas Biomed Group Ltd., Persona Nutrition.

Personalized Nutrition Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Personalized Supplements, Personalized Diet Plans, Personalized Beverages, Diseases Based

2) By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Other Forms

3) By Measurement Method: Active Measurements, Standard Measurements

4) By End User: Direct-To-Consumer, Wellness And Fitness Centers, Hospitals And Clinics, Institutions, Food Delivery Services

This type of nutrition is creating a customized nutrition plan for an individual based on their unique genetic makeup, health history, and current health status. This type of nutritional approach considers factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level, as well as any specific health concerns or conditions that may need to be addressed through diet.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Personalized Nutrition Market Trends

4. Personalized Nutrition Industry Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

