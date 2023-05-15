Global Control Valve Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Control Valve Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Control Valve Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Control Valve Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s control valve market forecast, the control valve market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.68 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global control valve industry is due to the growing oil & gas and power industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest control valve market share. Major control valve companies include Schlumberger Limited, Samson AG, Velan Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Crane Holdings Co., Alfa Laval AB, IMI Plc., Flowserve Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company.

Control Valve Market Segments

● By Type: Linear, Rotary

● By Component: Valve Body, Actuator, Other Components

● By Material: Stainless Steel, Alloy-Based, Cast Iron, Cyrogenic, Other Materials

● By Industry: Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Energy and Power, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Building and Construction, Paper and Pulp, Metals and Mining, Other Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The control valve is a power-operated device that regulates the rate of fluid flow. The control valve is used to control pressure, flow, temperature and other variables.

