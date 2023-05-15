North America Data Center Cooling Market Forecast to Help Meet Demand for Cloud Computing & Big Data | CAGR of 11%

North America Data Center Cooling Market

One of the key factors driving the North American data center cooling market is the demand for energy-efficient data center cooling systems.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for data center cooling in North America was estimated to be worth $4,020 million in 2017 and is anticipated to rise to $9,177 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The market is expanding due to rising demand for effective and affordable data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, significant expansion with data centers, and power density. However, throughout the anticipated period, the need for specialized infrastructure, higher investment costs, and cooling issues during power outages are predicted to restrain the expansion of the North American data center cooling market.

The North America data center cooling market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for data center capacity to support the growth of cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). This growth in data center capacity has led to an increase in heat density, which in turn has driven the need for more advanced cooling solutions.

Another important driver is the need for energy-efficient data center cooling solutions. The high energy consumption of data centers has become a major concern for both operators and regulators, and data center cooling is one of the largest energy consumers. This has led to a growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions that can reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs.

In addition, the trend towards edge computing has also contributed to the growth of the North America data center cooling market. Edge computing involves processing data closer to where it is generated, which can reduce latency and improve performance. However, edge data centers are often smaller and more distributed than traditional data centers, which can make cooling more challenging. This has led to a growing demand for cooling solutions that are designed for edge data centers.

Finally, the trend towards modular data centers has also driven the growth of the North America data center cooling market. Modular data centers are pre-fabricated, self-contained units that can be deployed quickly and easily. This has led to a growing demand for cooling solutions that can be easily integrated into modular data centers.

Some of the key market players profiled in the North America data center cooling market report include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv; and Asetek. This study includes the North America data center cooling market analysis along with the trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

