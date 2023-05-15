Fish Protein Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come By 2026: Share, Growth And Trends

Increase in awareness about animal feed has been witnessed among poultry farm owners in the recent years

Surge in demand of fish protein in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, rise in demand for organic animal feed” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand of Fish Protein in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, increase in demand for organic animal feed due to growing awareness about toxic effects of chemical based animal feed products, and surge in demand for fish protein in the poultry feed industry drive the growth of the global fish protein market. On the other hand, high cost of fish protein, and low direct intake of fish-based protein impedes the growth to certain extent. However, rise in adoption of Fish Protein Hydrolyzed (FPH) collagen in nutritional cosmetics have created a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The fish protein market size was valued at $3.08 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.20 billion by 2026 Fish protein serves as a rich food additive, which extracted from whole fish. Three types of fish protein extracts are available in the market, which include fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). Fish protein is extracted through particular fish species such as Yellowtail amberjack, Tuna, Anchovy, Coho Salmon, Trout, Snapper, Tilapia, Bluefish, Pollock, Grouper, Sardines, Mackerel, Cod, Haddock, Flounder, Perch, and Halibut. The consumption of fish protein is witnessed to be higher in the animal feed industry, and followed by pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players profiled in global fish protein industry include Apelsa Guadalajara, Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co., Limited, BioOregon Protein, Mukka Seafood Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd, Nutrifish, Qingdao Future Group, Scanbio Marine Group, and Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd.

Based on type, the Fish Protein Concentrate (FPC) segment accounted for more than half of the global fish protein market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in health awareness of fish protein and surge in demand of fish meal as poultry feed. On the other hand, the Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% by 2026. This is due to upsurge in demand for fish protein in cosmetic industry.

The report segments the global fish protein market into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). The applications covered in the study include animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to the fish protein market analysis in 2018, the fish protein concentrate segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of fish meal in the poultry industry. However, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

In 2018, depending on application, the animal feed segment held the highest share, accounting for more than half of the global market share.

China was the most prominent market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

North America was the dominant region in 2018, accounting for more the one-third of the global fish protein market share.

