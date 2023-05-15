Power Cable Market Report: Consistent, Valuable and Actionable Data for Strategic Business Planning for Industry Players

Power Cable Market Analysis to 2031

The global power cable market was valued at $148.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $277.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Power Cables Market Intelligence Report: Value and Volume 2021-2031”

The demand for Power Cables Market in different sectors is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, projects latest research report published by Allied Market Research. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios in global Power Cables Market over 2021-2031.

The power cable market is projected to depict prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to various factors, such as a rise in the trend of renewable energy generation and an increase in the deployment of new power grid infrastructure. Moreover, the surge in the implementation of smart grids boosts the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Manufacturers in the Global Market:

The report analyzes top 10 players of the Power Cables Market such as ABB Ltd., Belden Incorporated, Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables, KEI Industries Limited, LAPP North America, Nexans, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group and TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

These players have adopted various strategies such as agreements, acquisitions, investments, and expansions to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Power Cables Market. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Porter’s Five Forces Model and Value Chain Analysis

The Power Cables Market analysis is done based on Porter’s five forces model and Value chain analysis. According to the Porter’s five forces model the bargaining power of the supplier’s is low and the threat from internal substitutes of this market is moderate. According to the value chain analysis of Power Cables Market the major revenue is generated from the top segment which is analysed in the report. In the past, the R&D activity in the industry had a restrictive budget. However, due to the technology advancements, the cost involved in the R&D activity has become cost and time efficient.

Porter’s Five Force and other models would help in productive business decisions and on-the-whole market analysis would assist in understanding the scope of investing and assessing growth opportunities in Power Cables Market. These models also allow analysts to examine the prospects and opportunities prevailing in the market to accurately forecast the course of the market.

Global Market Segmentation

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global Power Cables Market based on type, application, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the Power Cables Market report.

The report provides analysis of the factors that limit and drive the Power Cables Market growth during forecast period. Also, in-depth analysis of various geographies would give an understanding of the trends in various regions so that companies can make region specific plans. The deep dive analyses of segments such as products, application and end user will provide insights that would enable companies to gain competitive edge in global Power Cables Market.

Regional Market Scope Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global Power Cables Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, and LAMEA. Also, a ‘deep-dive’ country-wise analysis of the U.S. (North America), U.K., France, Germany (Europe), Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines, Taiwan, India, Vietnam (Asia-Pacific) is also provided in the report.

Power Cable Market Report Highlights

Market Size By 2031: USD 277.8 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.4%

Forecast period: 2021 - 2031

Report Pages: 270

Distribution Type

• Submarine

• Overhead

• Underground

Voltage Rating

• Up to 36 kV

• 37 kV to 100 kV

• 101 kV to 250 kV

• 251 kV to 350 kV

• 351 kV and Above

End Use

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Utilities