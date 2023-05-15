Global Network Attached Storage Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Network Attached Storage Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Network Attached Storage Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers network attached storage market analysis and every facet of the network attached storage global market research. As per TBRC’s network attached storage market forecast, the network attached storage market size is predicted to reach a value of $63.14 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.97%through the forecast period.

The growing use of 5G technology is expected to propel the network-attached storage market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Dell Technologies Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Synology Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., NetApp Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Network Attached Storage Market Segments

1) By Product Type: High-End Or Enterprise, Midmarket, Low-End

2) By Storage Solution: Scale-Out, Scale-Up, Other Solutions

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

4) By Application: Home Or Consumer, Business

5) By End User: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, IT And Telecom, Automotive, Other End-Users

This type of attached storage refers to a file storage device connected to a network and allows retrieval and storage of data for authorized multiple network users in a central location. Network-attached storage supports business analytics, data logging, and accounting databases.

