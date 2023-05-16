Global Window Shutters Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Window Shutters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Window Shutters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s window shutters market forecast, the window shutters market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.24 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the window shutters industry is due to the increasing urbanization. Europe region is expected to hold the largest window shutters market share. Major window shutters companies include Architectural Plantation Shutters Inc., Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters, Griesser France, Hillarys and Hunter Douglas NV.

Types of Window Shutters Market Segments

● By Product Type: Interior Shutters, Exterior Shutters

● By Functionality: Manual, Automatic

● By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

● By End User: Residential, Commercial, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Window shutters are well-liked and durable window covering solutions that are constructed around a frame of vertical stiles and horizontal rails. The window shutters are used for security, UV (ultraviolet) protection along with decor purposes.

