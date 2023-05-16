Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Size Expected To Reach $1.77 Trillion By 2027
TBRC’s Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s architectural, engineering consultants and related services market forecast, the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market is expected to grow from $1.77 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.
The rise in demand for environmentally safe and certified buildings is expected to drive the architecture, engineering services and related services market growth. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest architectural, engineering consultants and related services market share. Major providers in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market include PowerChina, Fluor Corporation, AECOM Technology Corporation, WorleyParsons Limited.
Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Segments
1) By Type: Engineering Services, Architectural Services, Surveying & Mapping Services, Geophysical Services, Laboratory Testing Services, Building Inspection Services, Drafting Services
2) By Application: Road, Rail, Port, Airport, Pipeline, Power, Other Applications
3) By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise
An architectural firm provides services such as planning, designing, and supervising the complex task of building construction. An engineering firm can provide extensive consultation to a company needing expert advice and solutions. The company can accept the project and work on evaluating, designing, simulating, and testing the product.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Trends
4. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
