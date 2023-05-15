Global Protein Assays Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Protein Assays Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Protein Assays Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers protein assays market analysis and every facet of the protein assays market research. As per TBRC’s protein assays market forecast, the protein assays market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.20 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.70% through the forecast period.

The rapid development of healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the protein assay market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Lonza Geoup AG, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer Inc., BioVision Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Geno Technology Inc., GE HealthCare, Promega Corporation.

Protein Assays Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Reagents And Kits, Instruments

2) By Technology Type: Absorbance Based Protein Assays, Colorimetric Protein Assays, Fluorescence Based Protein Assays

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutes

These types of assays refers to the process of determining how much or how many distinct proteins there are in a sample, depending on the case. Many clinical and research procedures include the isolation and detection of proteins. The protein assay is used to quantify the presence of a particular protein, or a variety of proteins, in a sample.

