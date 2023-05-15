Motor Insurance Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Motor Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Motor Insurance Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the motor insurance market size is predicted to reach $1,122.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The growth in the motor insurance market is due to increase in the number of automobiles on the road. North America region is expected to hold the largest auto insurance market share. Major players in the market include Allianz SE, State Farm Insurance, AXA, Zurich Insurance, Allstate Corporation, GEICO.

Motor Insurance Market Segments

• By Types: Treaty Reinsurance, Facultative Reinsurance

• By Policy Type: Liability Insurance, Comprehensive Coverage, Collision Coverage, Personal Injury Protection

• By Vehicle Age: New Vehicles, Old Vehicles

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Motor insurance refers to an automotive insurance policy that covers vehicles against financial losses caused by accidents or physical damage. It is a contract whereby the insurer takes on the risk of any losses that the owner or driver of a car might have as a result of harm to people or property as a result of an accident.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Motor Insurance Industry Trends

4. Motor Insurance Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Insurance Market Value And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

