Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Nutraceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s nutraceutical ingredients market forecast, the nutraceutical ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $71.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global nutraceutical ingredients industry is due to the rising demand for probiotics and protein-rich foods. North America region is expected to hold the largest nutraceutical ingredients market share. Major nutraceutical ingredients companies include Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, Arla Foods AMBA, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co Inc.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Segments

● By Product Type: Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates, Prebiotic, Phytochemical and Plant Extracts, Other Product Types

● By Health Benefits: Cognitive Health, Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Nutrition, Weigh Management, Other Health Benefits

● By Form: Dry, liquid

● By Application: Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nutraceutical ingredients refer to ingredients derived from animal, microbial, plant, and synthetic sources and provide health benefits by adding primary nutritional value and functional benefits.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

