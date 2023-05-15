Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size Expected To Reach $18 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Perishable Goods Transportation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the perishable goods transportation market. As per TBRC’s perishable goods transportation market forecast, the perishable goods transportation market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.67 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.97% through the forecast period.
The rising demand for processed food is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest perishable goods transportation market share. Major players in the market include Maersk Line Limited, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay & Bay Transfer Co. Inc., C. H. Robinson, COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., CRST International Inc., FST Logisitics, Hanson Logistics Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., Wincanton PLC.
Perishable Goods Transportation Market Segments
1) By Product: Meat, Fish and Seafood, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Vegetables and Fruits, Bakery and Confectionary
2) By Technology: Isothermal, Reefer, Freezer
3) By Mode of Transportation: Sea, Air, Rail, Road
This type of goods transportation refers to the transportation of goods that are temperature- or time-sensitive in refrigerated vehicles equipped with a controlled temperature system. They are used to transport goods while maintaining the quality and effectiveness of the goods.
