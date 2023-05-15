Milk Protein Market Size Expected To Reach $16 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Milk Protein Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Milk Protein Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers milk protein market analysis, milk protein market data and every facet of the milk protein market outlook. As per TBRC’s milk protein market forecast, the milk protein market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.94 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5% through the forecast period.
The rise in infant birth rate is expected to propel the milk protein global market value. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, AMCO Proteins, Saputo Inc., Glanbia PLC., Kerry Group PLC.
1) By Type: Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Isolate [MPI], Milk Protein Hydrolysates, Casein And Caseinates, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Other Types
2) By Form: Dry, Liquid
3) By Livestock: Cow, Buffalo, Goat
4) By Application: Dairy Products, Frozen Desserts, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, Sweet, Savory Snacks
5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
This type of protein can be described as the protein that is obtained from filtered milk, which contains whey and casein proteins. They are used in various nutritional and functional applications.
