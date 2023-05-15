Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment market forecast, the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market size is predicted to reach $3.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.79%.

The growth in the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market is due to increasing incidence of co-morbidities such as pneumonia, cystic fibrosis, urinary tract infection, and bloodstream infection. Europe region is expected to hold the largest Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment market share. Major players in the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Pfizer Inc., Lupin Limited.

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market Segments

•By Medication: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy

•By Drug Class: Aminoglycoside, Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, Monobactum, Other Drug Classess

•By Route Of Administration: Nasal, Oral, Intravenous

•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

•By Geography: The global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa refers to a pseudomonad-family gram-negative aerobic rod bacteria. These can be found in both soil and water. The microorganism is clinically significant in diagnostic labs. Pseudomonas aeruginosa can spread through breathing equipment, disinfectants, sinks, and patient-to-patient transfer.

